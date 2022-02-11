DDC Increases the Price of Milk, Now Costs Rs. 85 Per Liter

Dairy Development Corporation (DDC), the Government owned company, decided to increase the consumer price of milk by Rs. 9 per litre to Rs. 85 reports The Rising Nepal.

The consumer price of processed milk was Rs. 76 per litre.

Earlier, the cabinet meeting had fixed Rs. 56.04 per litre for farmers by increasing Rs. 6.52 per litre.

The DDC has revised the price of milk as per the decision of the Cabinet meeting held on January 31, 2022, said Rajendra Prasad Adhikari, information officer of the Corporation

Out of the Rs. 9 increase, Rs. 6.52 per litre goes to the farmers and Rs. 2.48 per litre to industrialists, he said.

With the revised milk price, the price of standard milk (3 per cent fat with 8 per cent solids-not-fat) in Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Hetauda and Janakpur has reached Rs. 85 per litre, he said.

Similarly, the price of a litre has been fixed at Rs. 81 in Butwal, Rs. 79 per litre in Nepalgunj and Dhangadhi areas.

Earlier, the price of standard milk in Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Hetaunda and Biratnagar was Rs. 76, in Butwal Rs. 72 and in Nepalgunj and Dhangadhi Rs. 70 per litre.

The DDC is currently producing and distributing three categories of milk, namely standard milk (3 per cent fat), whole milk (5 per cent fat), cow milk (3.5 per cent fat) and tea milk (1.5 per cent fat).

With the revised rates, whole milk will cost Rs. 114 per litre, while cow milk will cost Rs. 102 per litre and tea milk Rs. 80.

Adhikari said that the DDC has revised the price of all types of milk based on the processed standard milk and geographical collection centre.

He said that the government has been adjusting the price of milk, analysing the data of consumers and farmers as well.

He said that they fixed the milk price considering the consumers and respecting the farmers’ labour and the production cost.

Speaking at a press conference, Adhikari said that the revised price of milk will come into effect from Friday (February, 11, 2022)

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development had given permission to the DDDC to increase the price of milk. The government had earlier fixed the milk price at Rs. 49.52 per litre while the retail price of milk was fixed at Rs. 76 per litre in September, 2019.