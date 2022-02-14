COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 482 New Cases 2315 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 482 New Cases 2315 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

Feb. 14, 2022, 5:01 p.m.

With 482 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 973544.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 482 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2417 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 265 people.

There are 20739 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 809 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 19930 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 178 are admitted to the ICU and 34 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2318 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 940902 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.65 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 8 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,900.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

132 kV Solu Corridor Transmission line Charged From Today
Feb 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 226 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 14, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 14
Feb 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 150 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 427 New Cases 1826 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Feb 13, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 226 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 47 minutes ago
India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Drops To 44,877; 684 Deaths By Agencies 18 hours, 51 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 150 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 427 New Cases 1826 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 207 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 491 New Cases 1826 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

132 kV Solu Corridor Transmission line Charged From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2022
Nepal Receives 1,312,080 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine From The British Government. By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Elections Commission Added Additional 200,000 New Voters For May 12 Polls By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Valentine’s Day 2022: History And Significance By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Voting Begins In Goa, 55 Uttar Pradesh Seats And Uttarakhand By Agencies Feb 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75