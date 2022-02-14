COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 482 New Cases 2315 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

With 482 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 973544.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 482 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2417 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 265 people.

There are 20739 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 809 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 19930 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 178 are admitted to the ICU and 34 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2318 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 940902 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.65 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 8 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,900.