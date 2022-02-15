COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 498 New Cases 2315 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 498 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 974309.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 4256 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 498 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2839 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 182 people.

There are currently 19,400 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 809 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 19,930 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 174 are admitted to the ICU and 33 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2315 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 942737 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.79 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,902.