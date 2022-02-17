UK Ambassador Pollitt Calls On Energy Minister Bhusal

UK Ambassador Pollitt Calls On Energy Minister Bhusal

Feb. 17, 2022, 6:11 p.m.

UK’s ambassador to Nepal, Nicola Pollitt, today called on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pamha Bhusal reports RSS.

During the meeting held at latter’s office in Singh Durbar, the two discussed about the issues of mutual interest and common concerns.

On the occasion, Minister Bhusal pledged that Nepal would work closely in all areas of mutual interests.

Stating that production and promotion of clean and renewable energy, e-mobility, low-carbon infrastructure and eco-tourism were the priorities of Nepal, the Minister thanked the UK Government for its support to Nepal in renewable energy and in the environment management endeavors.

Reminding the role and contribution of Himalayas in balancing marine ecosystems and minimizing the global temperature rise, the Minister said, “We expect international support and cooperation in our efforts to protect the mountain range.”

As the Minister apprised the UK representative, her Office had prioritised the promotion of reservoir-based projects to maintain a balance in energy sector.

“Hydropower, one of the types of clean and renewable energy, is the priority of the Nepal Government and its focus is on the production of mixed energy”, she mentioned.

Terming the UK as the most trusted development partner of Nepal, the Minister recalled its support to Nepal during crisis and disasters.

According to national news agency, the ambassador briefed the Minister that the UK Government was ready to facilitate Nepal in renewable energy production and power trade. “It is supporting the institutional strengthening of bodies working in the energy sector here", added the UK Ambassador.

Agencies

Bappi Lahiri (1952-2022): A Musician Brought Disco To The Mainstream In India
Feb 17, 2022
Indian Central Government Signals Third Wave Is Ending, Writes To States: Remove Extra Curbs
Feb 17, 2022
NATO Challenges Russian Claims Over Ukraine
Feb 17, 2022
Rain-induced Mudslides Killed 58near Rio de Janeiro Turn Deadly
Feb 17, 2022
Swasthani Bratakatha Concluded
Feb 16, 2022

More on Economy

ADB Country Director Visits Road Improvement Project Site By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
MCC Will Be Tabled In Parliament Today: NC Spokesperson By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Greater Transparency On Hidden And Distressed Debt Can Reduce Global Financial Risks And Support Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
MCC Serves National Interest; Needs Timely Endorsement: NC Leader Dr Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
132 kV Solu Corridor Transmission line Charged From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Ratify MCC, Don’t Run Behind Fake And Rumor: Experts By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 COVID-19 Cases By António Guterres Feb 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2022
Political Parties Called To Registered For Local Election By Feb 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2022
Bappi Lahiri (1952-2022): A Musician Brought Disco To The Mainstream In India By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
Indian Central Government Signals Third Wave Is Ending, Writes To States: Remove Extra Curbs By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
NATO Challenges Russian Claims Over Ukraine By Agencies Feb 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75