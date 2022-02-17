Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Traces to light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.