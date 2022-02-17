Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal

Feb. 17, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Traces to light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

Political Parties Called To Registered For Local Election By Feb 27
Feb 17, 2022
Japan Donates Medical Equipment To Kathmandu Cancer Center In Bhaktapur
Feb 16, 2022
ADB Country Director Visits Road Improvement Project Site
Feb 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 454 New Cases 1600 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Feb 16, 2022

