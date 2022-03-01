Nepal And India Agree To Build Storage Projects In Nepal

Nepal And India Agree To Build Storage Projects In Nepal

March 1, 2022, 9:15 a.m.

Nepal and India agree to constitute a Joint Hydro Development Committee (JHDC) to further explore the development of viable hydropower projects in Nepal with particular focus on storage projects. They agreed on issue during recently concluded the 9th Meetings of India Nepal JSC and JWG on Power Sector Cooperation.

Nepal and India held the 9th meetings of the Joint Working Group (JWG, Joint Secretary level) and the Joint Steering Committee (JSC, Secretary level) on bilateral power sector cooperation in Kathmandu recently.

During the JSC and JWG meetings, the two sides reaffirmed that power sector cooperation is a strong pillar of India Nepal partnership and agreed to pursue it along the following axes: joint development of generation projects in Nepal, joint development of cross-border power transmission infrastructure, power trade under respective domestic regulations and policy framework, and capacity building assistance.

The two mechanisms provide the necessary framework to support bilateral cooperation in power sector.

The apex JSC meeting was co-chaired by Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Government of India and Devendra Karki, Secretary (Energy), Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Government of Nepal.

Prior to the JSC meeting, Secretary (Power) Alok Kumar also called on Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal.

Indian side thanked the Nepali side for their warm welcome and hospitality in Kathmandu and briefed the Nepali side on recent developments in India's power sector scenario, including installation of a large renewable energy capacity and the achievement of “One Nation, One Grid, One Market”. Nepali side briefed the Indian side on the recent developments and future trends in power generation, transmission and demand scenario in Nepal.

The Indian side also acknowledged the recent enhancement in the installed power generation capacity in Nepal which paves the way for stronger and mutually beneficial cooperation in the power sector. The two sides also agreed to constitute a Joint Hydro Development Committee (JHDC) to further explore the development of viable hydropower projects in Nepal with particular focus on storage projects.

The two sides decided to continue the discussions on the subject towards expeditious follow-up and agreed to meet soon for the next sessions of the JSC/JWG meetings to be hosted by the Indian side.

