Nepal Army Day 2022 Celebrated With Various Programs

The Nepali Army has celebrated Army Day by performing military skills, Mass PT, as well as taek-won-do and khukuri drill today at Tundikhel.

The Nepali Army soldiers opened celebratory rifle and artillery fire as part of the function. This also included the opening of volley and individual rifle celebratory fire. Floats displaying the traditional army costumes, and music and dance ensembles were also paraded.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari attended the special function organized at the Army Pavilion by the Nepali Army on the occasion of the Mahashivaratri and Army Day today.

On the occasion, President Bhandari laid a wreath at the Army Memorial there as well as received a guard of honour presented by the Nepali Army. The President is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Nepal Army.

On the occasion, President Bhandari released 'Sipahi-2078', an annual publication and 'Glorious Past of Nepali Army', a book, published by the Nepali Army, Directorate of Public Relations and Information.

She also handed the prize and certificate to Corporal Basanta Kumar Chand and Warrant Officer 1 Kisan Poudel, who stood first and second respectively in the Free Fall Jump competition organized on the occasion.

An Army helicopter showered flower petals on the occasion as well as displaying a banner with 'Sena Diwas-2078 (Army Day- 2022)' written on it.

Banner display and helicopter display by the Army Aviation Directorate and band display by the Army Band were the other highlights of the celebration. Also, put on display were the various vehicles, equipment and arms used by the Nepali Army. A contingent of the British Gurkha Brigade presented a band display on the occasion.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Acting Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Also attending the function were the government ministers, legislators, office-bearers of the constitutional bodies, high-ranking government officials, the chiefs of the security bodies, the chiefs and representatives of the Nepal-based diplomatic missions as well as distinguished persons from various walks of life.

People had also gathered around Tundikhel to observe the Shivaratri celebration by the Nepali Army. Nepal Television and other electronic media had broadcast the event live.

After the ceremony, Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhuram Sharma presented the CoAS Commendation Medals to individuals making a special contribution to various social sectors.

At the outset of the programme, CoAS Sharma handed the banner to the Tara Dal Battalion and prizes and insignias to various other battalions for their best performance.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight reports RSS.