Kathmandu Valley’s District Administrations Announce End Of All Covid-19 Restrictions

Kathmandu Valley’s District Administrations Announce End Of All Covid-19 Restrictions

March 5, 2022, 4:15 p.m.

The partial restriction order imposed after the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19, mainly due to Omicron and Delta variants, in the Kathmandu Valley is coming to an end from Saturday (March 5) reports The Rising Nepal.

The District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu, issuing a statement on Friday said that partial restriction order imposed on some sensitive areas and places would be lifted completely from Saturday.

Govinda Prasad Rijal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, said that all types of restrictions imposed during the smart lockdown in the Kathmandu Valley are lifted as per the recommendation of the COVID-19 Crisis Management and Coordination Centre (CCMCC).

The government had implemented smart lockdown in the Valley on January 15 and when the cases of the omicron started decreasing, partial smart lockdown had been in place since February 6.

The DAO had relaxed the activities other than public meetings, mass gathering, and mass fares including marriage ceremony after February 6.

It had also been made mandatory to have digital or manual vaccination cards while visiting shopping malls, department stores, and the government offices from February 6.

Similarly, complying with the restriction, night businesses such as dance bar, rehearsal, dance hall, lounge, pub and club were allowed to operate only till 10 pm from February 13.

Also, the government had allowed conducting academic session physically from February 13 after the cases went down sharply.

CDO Rijal said that opening all the activities doesn’t mean that people don’t need to wear facemask now, it is for the personal hygiene, and to others as well while moving out in the public places the daily reports..

Agencies

India To Provide Air Service To Nepalis In Ukraine To Back Home
Mar 05, 2022
Covid-19 Triggered 25% Jump In Anxiety, Depression: WHO
Mar 05, 2022
Zelenskyy Accuses NATO Of Allowing Bombings
Mar 05, 2022
Russian Troops Take Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Mar 05, 2022
Blast At Mosque In Pakistan Kills Dozens
Mar 05, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 21 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 67 New Cases And 362 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Covid-19 Triggered 25% Jump In Anxiety, Depression: WHO By Agencies 12 hours, 3 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 111 New Cases 385 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 70 New Cases 320 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

India To Provide Air Service To Nepalis In Ukraine To Back Home By Agencies Mar 05, 2022
SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet at Amritsar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2022
Zelenskyy Accuses NATO Of Allowing Bombings By Agencies Mar 05, 2022
Russian Troops Take Ukrainian Nuclear Plant By Agencies Mar 05, 2022
Blast At Mosque In Pakistan Kills Dozens By Agencies Mar 05, 2022
MCC Ratification: Nepal Averted Diplomatic Crisis By Keshab Poudel Mar 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75