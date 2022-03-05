Weather Forecasting For March 5Across Nepal

March 5, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

There will Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

