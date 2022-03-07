NEA Will Supply Adequate Electricity To Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor : MD Ghising

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising (NEA) said that electrical infrastructure with high capacity transmission and distribution lines is being built as the Bara-Parsa area is likely to become a big industrial hub in the coming days.

"We are building a 2,000 MW power system targeting opening industries and the general people in the area. We will strengthen the 11, 66 and 132 kV lines and provide more power to the industries demanding immediate power," Ghising said. "We have already started the process of land acquisition for the construction of 400 KV substation in Pokhariya of Parsa and 132 kV substation in Parsauni of Bara."

A high-level team led by NEA Managing Director Kul Man Ghising visited the area on Saturday and got information about the possible location for construction of 400 and 132 kV transmission lines and substations, power demand and consumption status.

He said that there is great potential for opening new industries in Birgunj, Pokhariya and in the dry port areas.

Under the Hetauda-Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV transmission line, a 400 KV substation will be constructed in Nijgadh of Bara and the line will be extended to Pokhariya via Birgunj.

Ghising said that the Piluwa and Amalekhgunj substations of Bara will be strengthened and upgraded immediately.

In order to make the power supply of industries in Simara and Birgunj reliable, new towers have been added for capacity expansion and strengthening of Hetauda-Parwanipur 66 kV double circuit transmission line and old conductors have been removed to keep more capacity.

As this will almost double the capacity of the transmission line, it will be possible to supply more electricity to the industries.

Maximum efforts have been made in the construction of infrastructure and public awareness to provide reliable and quality electricity to the industries, he said.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has asked the industries of Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor to get power supply from 132 kV transmission line.

Under the campaign to consume electricity generated within the country, the NEA will supply electricity from 132 kV to industries of the Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor, where many industries are preparing for their operation, and others are being set up.

The industries in the area are now getting power supply from 11 and 66 kV lines. If electricity supply is taken from 132 kV, its tariff is cheaper. The industries need to build substations on their own premises.

Since the tariff will be cheaper and leakage will be less, the construction of substation will not be expensive.

The NEA has started an initiative to build infrastructure in the Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor to consume 2,000 MW of electricity within five years.

The power utility is going to build high capacity power transmission and distribution line infrastructure targeting the industries currently in operation and those on the offing in Simara, Nijgadh, Birgunj, Parwanipur, Pokhariya and Parsauni areas of Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor, according to the NEA.