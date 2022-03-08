Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka In Turkey Visit

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka In Turkey Visit

March 8, 2022, 8:49 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadkawill is leaving for Turkey tomorrow toparticipate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum being held on 11-13 March 2022 at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey. MevlütÇavuşoğlu,

On 12 March 2022, he is scheduled to share panels with participating Foreign Ministers in two separate sessions entitled 'Democratic Governance and Security' and 'Asia Anew: For a Sustained Regional Growth'. Over 50 Foreign Ministers together with a cross-section of policy makers and experts are attending the event. The theme for this year’s annual Forum is ‘Recoding Diplomacy’.

On 9 March 2022, Minister will meet with officials of NRN-Turkey and Nepali entrepreneurs based in Istanbul to discuss business opportunities and challenges as well as problems faced by Nepali diaspora.

He is holding interactive sessions with members of Economic Chambersin Istanbul and Antalya.On the sidelines of the Forum, Dr. Khadka will hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart. He will also meet with Foreign Ministers for difference countries on the sidelines.

