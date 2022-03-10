COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 77 New Cases And 421 Recoveries

With 77 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,886.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 6809 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 77 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 35 people in 2527 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 5340 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 110 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5230 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 34 are admitted to the ICU and 5 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 421 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 960497 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.23 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday has not recorded any COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,949.