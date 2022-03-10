Japan Provides Rs.2.7 Billion Grant Assistance For The Improvement Of Water Supply In Biratnagar

The Government of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance of up to two billion, five hundred and forty-one million Japanese Yen (¥2,541,000,000), approximately NRs. 2.7 billion, to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Project for the Improvement of Water Supply in Biratnagar.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Madhu Kumar Marasini, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed notes to this effect today.

Another Grant Agreement for implementing the project was signed by OKUBO Akimitsu, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal and Ishwori Prasad Aryal, Joint Secretary, the International Economic Cooperation and Coordination Division of the Ministry of Finance. This project aims to enhance the living standard for the people of Biratnagar City by renovating and expanding the water supply facilities, thereby broadening the water supply area in Biratnagar City.

At present, people in Biratnagar have to depend on shallow wells to get water for daily household use and have been affected by the shortage of safe drinking water. This project will contribute to improving “access to stable supply of water” for about 100,000 people by constructing new deep wells and water purification facilities. Furthermore, some of the existing facilities will also be renovated.

On the occasion of signing the notes, Ambassador KIKUTA stated that “the Government of Japan has been providing multifaceted assistance for the betterment of the living standard of Nepali citizens”. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan extended multiple support, including timely vaccine support to prevent and control the COVID-19.

Likewise, Japan has extended financial support for economic stabilization and development of post-COVID-19 Nepal in January. Ambassador KIKUTA further stated that “This time, our assistants are providing safe water which is of vital importance for human life”, and expressed his hope that this support will be effectively utilized to upgrade living standards in Biratnagar City. The Embassy of Japan is committed to extending all possible assistance to Nepal in its endeavor for nation-building and strengthening the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal