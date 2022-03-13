Replace LPG Using Electric Devices: Minister Bhusal

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has called for the use of electronic devices as it is becoming difficult to sustain imports with the rise in prices of petroleum products in the international market.

In a program organized in Lalitpur, she urged to use the energy produced from the raw material of our own country as electricity is cheaper than in the past and the price of petroleum products including cooking gas is constantly rising. Mentioning that she has reduced the electricity tariff as per the policy of using induction stove instead of gas, Minister Bhusal said, "I have a special appeal to the people here, let's use an electric stove. It's cheaper than gas” said minister reports RSS.

She stressed the need to make life easier by using electronic devices, and even those buying new vehicles should buy electric ones.

Stating that the use of electronic devices would also help in the economic sector of the country, Minister Bhusal urged to help in balancing the foreign exchange reserves in the country and uplift the economic condition of the country by consuming hydropower to the fullest.

Expressing commitment to provide free electricity required for agriculture from the next fiscal year, Bhusal said that she has taken special initiative to provide irrigation facilities in all sectors to make agriculture self-reliant and also promised to ensure energy to the maximum benefit of the farmers reports RSS.