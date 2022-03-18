Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station

Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station

March 18, 2022, 8:34 p.m.

Nepal has been continuously achieving success in the development and expansion of electric physical infrastructures in the country. Various plans have been put in place to increase the usage of electricity produced at home reports RSS.

Towards this, the installation of big transmission lines and substations are being built. Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal inaugurated three substations in three consecutive days.

Minister Bhusal inaugurated 132-33-11 KV Motipur substation at Bandganga municipality-7 in Kapilvastu, Rupandehi district on Thursday. Eight towers have been linked with this substation.

Minister Bhusal encouraged one and all to increase the utility of electricity in household chores and for industrial usage.

Similarly, Secretary at the Ministry Devendra Karki expressed his confidence that the newly inaugurated substation would ensure a balance in power supply in the Motipur area.

According to the national daily, Nepal Electricity Authority's executive director Kulman Ghising said that the infrastructures have now been created for quality and adequate supply of electricity in the Motipur area, urging the concerned authorities to create enabling industrial environment to establish industry in the Motipur area.

Similarly, Minister Bhusal inspected the under-construction of the 33-11KV substation at Saaljhundi in the Rupandehi district. The Minister also visited and oversaw the construction of another 132-33-11 KV substation at Sandhikharka in Arghakhanchi district that is in the last phase of the construction reports RSS.

Agencies

