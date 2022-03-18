Nepal’s Second Largest Substation Comes Into Operation

Mere construction of hydropower project is not sufficient. Equally important is the construction of transmission line substation reports RSS.

Only after the placement of transmission system, power produced from the hydropower project reaches out to the households and industries via substation.

Lately the government has equally emphasized on the construction of transmission system and hydropower project. The government has been effortful to push for the consumption of country-produced power within the boundary.

According to RSS, the 400-KV capacity Dhalkebar Substation has come into operation after its construction. Likewise, another second big substation of the country is to be inaugurated on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to inaugurate the substation on Saturday, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said.

The NEA has named the substation as a New Khimti. The substation was constructed at Manthali municipality-13, Devitar in Ramechhap. The transmission line of double circuit 220 KV brought from Gangar of Dolakha has been connected with Dhalkebar transmission line. Likewise, the capacity of 132-KV power has been connected with Kathmandu through substation.

The transformer of 100 MVA capacity has been installed at the sustention. Power supply is being made to Dhalkebar of Dhanusha via the substation.

According to the NEA, three substations having capacity of 132, 220 and 400 KVs are in operation in Dhalkebar.

Electrical Engineer of New Khimti Substation, Pradeep Dahal, preparation has been made for the programme wherein Prime Minister Deuba is set to inaugurate the substation.

The construction of the Substation that began in 2018 had completed on June 2021. The preliminary costing of the project construction was Rs 1.50 billion.

The power produced by the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project having 456 MW has been connected with the New Khimti Substation reports RSS..