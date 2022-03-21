Meteorological Analysis Isolated Rain Is Likely In Province 1

March 21, 2022, 7:19 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 tonight..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 tonight..

