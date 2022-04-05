Kathmandu Valley Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

April 5, 2022, 4:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3278 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 10 infections, Kathmandu recorded 8 and 2 in Lalitpur.

With 21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,528.

