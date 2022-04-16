Nepal Airlines To Operate Direct Flight To Saudi Arabia From April 23

Nepal Airlines To Operate Direct Flight To Saudi Arabia From April 23

April 16, 2022, 6:53 p.m.

The national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, is conducting a direct flight from Kathmandu to Riyadh city of Saudi Arabia from April 22. The Nepal Airlines (NA) informed that the wide-body A 330 plane was launching the flight to Saudi Arabia reports RSS.

Executive Chairperson of Nepal Airlines Yubraj Adhikari told the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that conduct of direct flight to Saudi Arabia is a matter of pride for the NA. Additional destinations would be explored and service expanded gradually.

NA has got flight permit for Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah.

There will be two Kathmandu-Riyadh-Kathmandu flights in a week. The NA would expand the flights- thrice a week after studying the situation. The NA has been expanding the service in line with the initiative and direction of Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale.

The NA officials including Executive Chairperson had visited Saudi Arabia for flight permission two months back.

According to national news agency, for now, the one-way flight costs Rs 37,000, according to NA Spokesperson Archana Khadka. Both the wide-body and narrow-body planes would be used for the flights. The inaugural flight would however be done by the wide-body aircraft.

Agencies

India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths
Apr 16, 2022
Russian Defense Ministry Issues Threatening To Increase Attack On Kyiv
Apr 16, 2022
Ramadan 2022: When Did It Start And Date Of Eid
Apr 15, 2022
Elections Will Be Free And Fair: CED Thapaliya
Apr 15, 2022
Remittances Continue To Slump, BOP Deficit Rises: Nepal Rastra Bank
Apr 13, 2022

More on Tourism

Nagarkot Is Famously Known For Its Loveliness, Amazing View And laid-back Feeling By Fanny Jonckeau 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Everest Climbing To Start Soon, Icefall Doctors Start Work By Agencies 4 weeks ago
Four More Airlines Show Interest To Commercial Flight At Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies 1 month ago
Himalaya Airlines Completes 7 Years Of Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Foreign Tourists Arrival To Nepal Increases Over 91 Percent By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport Ready For Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Case s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 44 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
JAAN Held 48th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance Of Hanuman Jayanti In Nepal And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
Nepal Government Has Accepted USD 659 Millions In Grant Aid From The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2022
India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths By Agencies Apr 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75