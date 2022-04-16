Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

Partly Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

April 16, 2022, 7:38 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Provinc tonight

