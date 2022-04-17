Tribhuwan International Airport To Provide Service Round The Clock From May 29

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) would be brought into operation round the clock from May 29 reports RSS.

Nepal Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has made preparation to bring the international airports into operation round the clock to manage the increasing flow of passengers.

Similarly, Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport and under construction Pokhara Regional International Airport would come into operation round the clock.

CAAN Director-General, Pradeep Adhikari, said that the TIA would provide 24hour service from May 29, Republic Day.

Talking to RSS, Adhikari shared, "The CAAN released a plan after the frequent directions of Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur Ale.

The flow of passengers at international airports and domestic airports has increased after the COVID pandemic.

He said, "There is a need of improvement of infrastructures in all international and domestic airports as well as standardization of service. It is also necessary to give a message that the Nepalese sky is safe. So we have been involved in the effective management of airports."

Earlier in 2075 BS, the then Tourism Minister late Rabindra Adhikari had brought the TIA into operation for 21 hours from 18 hours.

Gautam Buddha International Airport has been taken as the alternative airport to TIA. According to CAAN, TIA, Gautam Buddha International Airport and construction Pokhara Regional International Airport would now be brought into operation round the clock.

Adhikari mentioned that though the runway of Gautam Buddha International Airport would come into operation from April 21, the airport would host international flights from May 16, the Day of Buddha Purnima.

Likewise, domestic airports would also come into operation till midnight. The CAAN has decided to bring Bhadrapur, Janakpur, Simara, Bhairahawa, Nepalgunj and Dhangadhi airports into operation till midnight reports RSS.