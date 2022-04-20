Japanese Technical Cooperation Programs: Training Nepali Government Specialists for the Future of Nepal

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal issued a Note Verbale to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal to extend the Technical Cooperation Programs for Fiscal Year 2022.

The technical corporation programs, which have been extended to Nepal annually since 2003, have been supporting Nepali governmental officials to obtain Japan’s knowledge, technology and experience by providing them training opportunities in Japan and by sending Japanese advisors to the Nepali government for Nepal’s socio-economic development.

Technical Cooperation Programs for FY 2022 will be implemented by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) in various fields: namely, more than 50 training courses for medical/health care, governance, private sector development, water supply management, road maintenance, agriculture, education, disaster prevention, climate change, urban transportation and airport development. In addition, eight experts who work as advisors in the Nepali government organizations will be dispatched.

The Programs will be beneficial for the further development of Nepali society and the prosperity of the Nepali people. The Technical Cooperation Programs for FY2022 include the public health improvement project to prevent infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 and the project to strengthen resilience to the natural disasters, such as floods that hit Nepal every year.

For the agricultural sector, in which approximately two-thirds of the population are engaged, the “Project for the Promotion of Irrigated Agriculture in Terai Plain” and “Strengthening Seed Production, Supply and Quality Control System Project” is set to improve crop yield and its quality. We believe that the technical cooperation programs of the Japanese Government will assist the human resource development of the Government of Nepal for Nepal’s future and support the socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that they contribute in building stronger bilateral relations between Nepal and Japan to a further extent.