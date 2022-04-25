Minister Bhusal Proposes COAS General Sharma To Increase Electricity In Nepal Army

Minister Bhusal Proposes COAS General Sharma To Increase Electricity In Nepal Army

April 25, 2022, 8:02 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal and Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma met and discussed the development of hydropower and energy consumption.

During the meeting held at the Ministry Sunday, Minister Bhusal urged the Nepali Army to assist in promoting power consumption.

Stressing on the need to replace other fuels being used in the army's kitchens with electricity, she said, "Now let's use electricity in the kitchens of the Nepali Army.

Stating that she is continuously emphasising on electricity consumption and export, Minister Bhusal said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to promote domestic generated energy by increasing electricity consumption. When electricity is consumed, our money does not go out.”

Stating that the Nepali Army has been making significant contributions in the development of infrastructure, she expressed confidence that the army would also contribute in the development of hydropower projects in the coming days.

On the occasion, Army Chief Sharma assured that the kitchen of the Nepali Army was moving towards electrification and would be fully implemented in the coming days.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry Baburam Bhandari and managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising were present at the discussion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Keshav Sthapit To Contest The Mayor Of KMC As UML Candidate
Apr 25, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Gandakai Province
Apr 25, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 7 New Cases
Apr 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 25 Recoveries
Apr 24, 2022
Candidates To File Nominations For Local Level From Today
Apr 24, 2022

More on Economy

MD GHISING In A Rush By A Correspondent 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nepal Imported Petroleum Products Of Over Rs. 219 Billion, Followed By Rice Rs.50.7 Billion And Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Governor Adhikari Joins Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Energy Is Always The Area Of Priority Of BIMSTEC: Minister Bhusal By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago
ADB VP Meets Prime Minister Deuba, Reaffirms Partnership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nepal To See Slow Growth Amid Global Challenges: World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

LOCAL ELECTIONS Countdown Begins By A Correspondent Apr 25, 2022
Keshav Sthapit To Contest The Mayor Of KMC As UML Candidate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2022
Macron Reelected As A President Of France, Gets 58.5% In Runoff By Agencies Apr 25, 2022
Blinken And Austin Visit Kyiv For Talks With Zelenskyy By Agencies Apr 25, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Gandakai Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75