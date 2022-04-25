Minister Bhusal Proposes COAS General Sharma To Increase Electricity In Nepal Army

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal and Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma met and discussed the development of hydropower and energy consumption.

During the meeting held at the Ministry Sunday, Minister Bhusal urged the Nepali Army to assist in promoting power consumption.

Stressing on the need to replace other fuels being used in the army's kitchens with electricity, she said, "Now let's use electricity in the kitchens of the Nepali Army.

Stating that she is continuously emphasising on electricity consumption and export, Minister Bhusal said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to promote domestic generated energy by increasing electricity consumption. When electricity is consumed, our money does not go out.”

Stating that the Nepali Army has been making significant contributions in the development of infrastructure, she expressed confidence that the army would also contribute in the development of hydropower projects in the coming days.

On the occasion, Army Chief Sharma assured that the kitchen of the Nepali Army was moving towards electrification and would be fully implemented in the coming days.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry Baburam Bhandari and managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising were present at the discussion.