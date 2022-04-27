Over 149,752 Candidates Registered Nominations For Local Elections

April 27, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

Elections Commission informed that 3,470 candidates have registered their candidature for the post of mayor in 276 municipalities across the country.

With the registration of large number of candidates, the EC said that people were found excited for the upcoming local polls which is slated for May 13.

According to the EC, more than 149,750 candidates have registered their nominations for various posts in 753 local bodies till the latest calculation was made by 7 PM on Tuesday.

Tulsi Bahadur Shrestha, Joint-secretary at the EC, said that the EC was still busy collecting data. “Till now 149,752 candidates are found to have registered their candidatures for various vacant posts in 753 local bodies,” he said, adding that the data collection on the national server was still going on.

Data in the EC server shows 3,470 candidates registered their nominations for the post of mayor in 276 municipalities across the country while 2, 134 had registered their candidacies for the post of deputy-mayor.

Likewise, 3, 376 candidates have registered their nominations for the post of chairperson in 460 rural municipalities whereas 2,392 filed their nominations for the deputy chairpersons.

Likewise, 34, 803 candidates registered their nominations for the post of 6,743 ward chairpersons, 25, 924 for the post of women representatives, 23, 341 for the post of Dalit women representatives and 54, 312 for the post of open members in the ward.

Based on The Rising Nepal

Agencies

