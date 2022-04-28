COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 18 Recoveries

April 28, 2022, 6:10 p.m.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,793.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 4882 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 993 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, no one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 249 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, four are admitted to various institutional isolation while 245 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966593 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

