Himalaya Airlines Provides Yearlong Educational Supplies To Prayas Nepal

The sixth year in a row, Himalaya Airlines, an international carrier of Nepal, continued its support to the children of Prayas Nepal with yearlong educational supplies. With the commencement of the new academic session, this contribution was a much-awaited gesture for the organization.

Prayas Nepal,a non-government, non-profitable, social organization has been under Himalaya’s CSR banner since 2017 and over the years, H9 has extended its support through essential educational, snack/grocery, kitchen utility items as well as COVID-19 protective supplies.

Having entered into its 19th year of establishment on May 1st, Prayas Nepal has touched the lives of many, leaving a positive impact on them through various empowering programs.

Currently housed with 26 young and energetic children, Prayas Nepal has made sure that these children will lead the organization by taking their vision and mission to the next level. Over the years these children have stood out with their exceptional performance in different fields, sharpening their skills; some have even gone abroad for further studies.

With an objective to create awareness amongst the children about the aviation industry careers and professional courses etc. this year, Himalaya organized a brief experience sharing session for the children wherein the experienced Cockpit and Cabin Crew of Himalaya Airlines interacted with the children. The session was aimed at broadening their knowledge about the aviation industry and familiarizing them with the various courses and career opportunities in the aviation sector of Nepal. The session was well attended by the children with keen interest and enthusiasm.

The educational supplies included academic course books for various grades, notebooks, registers and stationery items such as calculators, geometry boxes, pens, etc. While handing over the educational supplies on behalf of the Airlines, Mrs. Ujjwala Dali, Head of Brand Department, shared

“Societal Responsibility is one of our key CSR objectives and a driving factor for our six yearlong association with Prayas Nepal. The bond has become stronger every year and a special one. We would like to extend best wishes to the entire team and children of Prayas Nepal on their19th anniversary. We are glad that this year especially, apart from our regular support, we have tried to open a knowledge-sharing forum to inspire the younger generation and help them unlock the unlimited possibilities to build their future.”

The handing over of supplies took place in Kathmandu on May 10 2022 amidst a special program.

During the donation handover, Ms. Mani Joshi, President of Prayas Nepal expressed gratitude for the timely contribution of the required education materials and added that the sessions conducted by the team Himalaya were informative and offered much-needed fun-learning activity for the children.“Thank you for being beside us for these past few years and we wish Himalaya Airlines a great success in the years ahead.”