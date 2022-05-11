Nepal, India Set to Sign An Agreement on West-Seti Hydropower Project during Indian PM Modi’s Visit to Lumbini

Prime Minister and president of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba said that said that Nepal and India will make formal agreement to hand over the construction work of the West Seti Hydropower Project during the forthcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini on May 16.

Addressing an election rally in Dadeldhura, Prime Minister informed that an agreement would be signed between Nepal and India on West Seti Hydropower Project since import of electricity from India is convenient compared to China. He said that a plan is being made to hand over the project to India as the Chinese company was not able to work efficiently.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is arriving in Nepal to mark the Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini on May 16 reports The Rising Nepal.

The daily said Indian leader’s visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti will be a brief one. He will return to India from Lumbini. Nevertheless, the Indian PM’s Lumbini visit is expected to reinvigorate the ties between the two countries.

This will be the first visit of the Indian Prime Minister after his re-election to the top post in 2019.