Nepal, India Set to Sign An Agreement on West-Seti Hydropower Project during Indian PM Modi’s Visit to Lumbini

Nepal, India Set to Sign An Agreement on West-Seti Hydropower Project during Indian PM Modi’s Visit to Lumbini

May 11, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

Prime Minister and president of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba said that said that Nepal and India will make formal agreement to hand over the construction work of the West Seti Hydropower Project during the forthcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini on May 16.

Addressing an election rally in Dadeldhura, Prime Minister informed that an agreement would be signed between Nepal and India on West Seti Hydropower Project since import of electricity from India is convenient compared to China. He said that a plan is being made to hand over the project to India as the Chinese company was not able to work efficiently.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is arriving in Nepal to mark the Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini on May 16 reports The Rising Nepal.

The daily said Indian leader’s visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti will be a brief one. He will return to India from Lumbini. Nevertheless, the Indian PM’s Lumbini visit is expected to reinvigorate the ties between the two countries.

This will be the first visit of the Indian Prime Minister after his re-election to the top post in 2019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israeli Embassy Organized A Program To Celebrate The 62 Years of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal And Israel
May 11, 2022
Jazeera Airlines To Operate First Flight To GIBA On May 16
May 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati
May 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases
May 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries
May 10, 2022

More on National

Israeli Embassy Organized A Program To Celebrate The 62 Years of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal And Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 minutes ago
Namaste Eid 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 58 minutes ago
The Emperor Of Japan Mentioned Nepal Twice On His Commemorative Keynote Speech At The Asia-Pacific Water Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 42 minutes ago
Indian Embassy In Kathmandu In Kathmandu Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Rabindranath Tagore By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 53 minutes ago
Europe Day 2022: Russian Aggression On Ukraine Has Greatly Threaten The Stability And Peace In Europe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Yale University Art Gallery To Return The Image Of Tara/Parvati To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Jazeera Airlines To Operate First Flight To GIBA On May 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Macron, Xi Agree On Peaceful Settlement Of Ukrainian Conflict By Agencies May 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
E-COOKING Reduce LPGs By A Correspondent May 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75