Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and the hilly regions of the country, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces