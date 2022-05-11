Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati

May 11, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madhesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and the hilly regions of the country, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israeli Embassy Organized A Program To Celebrate The 62 Years of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal And Israel
May 11, 2022
Nepal, India Set to Sign An Agreement on West-Seti Hydropower Project during Indian PM Modi’s Visit to Lumbini
May 11, 2022
Jazeera Airlines To Operate First Flight To GIBA On May 16
May 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases
May 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries
May 10, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Kathmandu And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Israeli Embassy Organized A Program To Celebrate The 62 Years of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal And Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Nepal, India Set to Sign An Agreement on West-Seti Hydropower Project during Indian PM Modi’s Visit to Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Jazeera Airlines To Operate First Flight To GIBA On May 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Macron, Xi Agree On Peaceful Settlement Of Ukrainian Conflict By Agencies May 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75