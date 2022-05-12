PM Deuba And Indian PM Modi To Jointly Attend Prayer At The Mayadevi Temple

May 12, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini, Nepalon 16 May 2022.

The Prime Minister of India will attend the special ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayantiin Lumbini.

The Prime Minister of India together with the Prime Minister of Nepal will participate in a prayer at the Mayadevi Temple, lay the foundation stone for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage at the Monastic Zone in Lumbini, and address the special ceremony to be organized to celebrate Buddha Jayanti at the Lumbini International Buddhist Meditation Center and Assembly Hall.

Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs, will call on Prime Minister of

India Narendra Modi. While in Lumbini, the two Prime Ministers will hold bilateral talks and exchange views on Nepal-India cooperation and matters of mutual interests.

The Prime Minister of Nepal will host a luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister of India and the visiting delegation.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of India will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations and the age-old socio-cultural bonds between the two countries. This will be the fifth visit of Narendra Modi to Nepal as the Prime Minister of India.

