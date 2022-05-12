Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 Ad Madesh Province

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 Ad Madesh Province

May 12, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province, partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province , partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
May 12, 2022
A Special Security Arrangements For Indian PM’s Visit To Lumbini
May 12, 2022
Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022 Inaugurated In Kathmandu
May 12, 2022
Nepalese Ambassador To India Dr. Shankar Sharma Presented Letters Of Credence
May 11, 2022
Involvement Of Youth And Their Issues In The Local Elections: A Case Study Of Karnali Province
May 11, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
A Special Security Arrangements For Indian PM’s Visit To Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022 Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
Ukraine Regains Control Over Kharkiv Pushing Back Russian Forces By Agencies May 12, 2022
Nepalese Ambassador To India Dr. Shankar Sharma Presented Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Involvement Of Youth And Their Issues In The Local Elections: A Case Study Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75