Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 Ad Madesh Province

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province, partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province , partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.