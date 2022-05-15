Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini And Gandaki Province

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of the hilly region of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.