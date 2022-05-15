Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

May 15, 2022, 7:07 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of the hilly region of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022
May 15, 2022
Nepali Congress Is Leading In Vote Counting In Local Elections
May 15, 2022
Nepal’s Banks, Government Offices And Education Institutions To Go Two-day weekly off From Today
May 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases
May 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 16 Recoveries
May 14, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 Ad Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Nepali Congress Is Leading In Vote Counting In Local Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Is New President Of UAE By Agencies May 15, 2022
Nepal’s Banks, Government Offices And Education Institutions To Go Two-day weekly off From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2022
Ukraine Forces Facing Tough Battles By Agencies May 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75