Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Lumbini And Bagmati

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the countr.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at some places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at some places of rest of the provinces.

