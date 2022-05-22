Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Lumbini And Bagmati

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Lumbini And Bagmati

May 22, 2022, 7:07 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the countr.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at some places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at some places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province with hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu District Confirms 5 New Cases
May 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries
May 21, 2022
Excited To Be In Beautiful Nepal: Under Secretary Uzra Zeya
May 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province And Bagmati Province
May 21, 2022
Nepal Heritage Society And NMB Bank Ink Agreement To Protect And Promote Heritage
May 20, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally cloudy in Province 1 And Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible Madesh Province, Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Is Ready To Buy Electricity Generated In Nepal: Ambassador Chowdhury By Agencies May 22, 2022
Over 93 Percent Results Of Local Poll Announced, Balen and Chiribabu Leading In Kathmandu And Lalitpur Respectively By Agencies May 22, 2022
Labor Party Secure Majority In Australian Parliamentary Elections By Agencies May 22, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2022
MODI’S LUMBINI VISIT: Search For Commonalities By Keshab Poudel May 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75