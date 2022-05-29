Nepal Adds 520 MW Electricity Last Year

Nepal Adds 520 MW Electricity Last Year

May 29, 2022, 8:20 a.m.

Nepal’s total installed hydroelectricity capacity has increased by 520 megawatts – from 1685 MW by mid-July in 2021 to 2205 MW in mid-March 2022. This is an increment of 30.9 per cent over the period of eight months, primarily backed by 456-MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydroelectricity Project.

According to the Economic Survey 2021/22 presented at the Federal Parliament by Minister for Finance, Janardan Sharma ‘Prabhakar’, while about 94 per cent population has access to electricity, including the alternative energy, per capita electricity consumption has reached 270-kilowatt hour.

