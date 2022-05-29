Salary Of Government Employees Increased By 15% Percent

Salary Of Government Employees Increased By 15% Percent

May 29, 2022, 7:16 p.m.

The government has increased the monthly salary of its employees by 15 per cent.

Presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2022/023 finance minister Janardan Sharma said that the Increased salary of government employees and civil servants including the police and army will come into effect from July 17.

Existing inflation allowances are also continued for the next fiscal year.

Agencies

