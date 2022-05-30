Finance Minister Sharma Presented Rs. 1793.83 Billion Budget

Finance Minister Sharma Presented Rs. 1793.83 Billion Budget

May 30, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the annual budget a total of Rs. 1793.83 billion for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022/023at the joint session of the federal parliament Sunday.

Compared to the last year's annual budget, this year's budget is up by 8.87 per cent.

Expenses:

Total budget Rs. 1793.83 billion

Current expenditure Rs. 753.40 billion

Capital expenditure Rs. 380.38 billion

Fiscal Management Rs. 230.22 billion

Fiscal transfer to province and local Rs. 429.83 billion

Resources:

Revenue Rs. 1240.11 billion

Foreign grant Rs. 55.46 billion

Fiscal deficit of current budget Rs. 498.26 billion which will be financed through foreign debt of Rs. 242.26 billion and domestic debt of Rs. 256 billion.

Agencies

Salary Of Government Employees Increased By 15% Percent
May 29, 2022
Wreckage Of Missing Plane Found
May 29, 2022
Tara Air Crash In Jomsom: Search For Missing Airplane On
May 29, 2022
Melamchi Tunnel Will Be Shutdown Before Onset Of Monsoon: Minister Chaudhary
May 29, 2022
385 Independent Candidates Wins Local Elections
May 29, 2022

More on Economy

Salary Of Government Employees Increased By 15% Percent By Agencies 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
Government Announces Singhdurbar LPG Free And Announces To Transfer Subsidy From LPG To Electric Cooking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 38 minutes ago
Government Allocates Budget To Provide Subsidy In Purchasing Electric Stoves By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepal Adds 520 MW Electricity Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
NEA, KU Sign Agreement To Promote Green Hydrogen Technology By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Thulo.Com To Empower 1000 Micro Small And Medium Enterprises By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Vat Savitri Puja 2022: Importance And Significant In Mithila Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
WMO Predicts 50% Chance Of Reaching '1.5-Degree Threshold' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Wreckage Of Missing Plane Found By Agencies May 29, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75