Finance Minister Sharma Presented Rs. 1793.83 Billion Budget

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the annual budget a total of Rs. 1793.83 billion for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022/023at the joint session of the federal parliament Sunday.
Compared to the last year's annual budget, this year's budget is up by 8.87 per cent.
Expenses:
Total budget Rs. 1793.83 billion
Current expenditure Rs. 753.40 billion
Capital expenditure Rs. 380.38 billion
Fiscal Management Rs. 230.22 billion
Fiscal transfer to province and local Rs. 429.83 billion
Resources:
Revenue Rs. 1240.11 billion
Foreign grant Rs. 55.46 billion
Fiscal deficit of current budget Rs. 498.26 billion which will be financed through foreign debt of Rs. 242.26 billion and domestic debt of Rs. 256 billion.
