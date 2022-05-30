Finance Minister Sharma Presented Rs. 1793.83 Billion Budget

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the annual budget a total of Rs. 1793.83 billion for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022/023at the joint session of the federal parliament Sunday.

Compared to the last year's annual budget, this year's budget is up by 8.87 per cent.

Expenses:

Total budget Rs. 1793.83 billion

Current expenditure Rs. 753.40 billion

Capital expenditure Rs. 380.38 billion

Fiscal Management Rs. 230.22 billion

Fiscal transfer to province and local Rs. 429.83 billion

Resources:

Revenue Rs. 1240.11 billion

Foreign grant Rs. 55.46 billion

Fiscal deficit of current budget Rs. 498.26 billion which will be financed through foreign debt of Rs. 242.26 billion and domestic debt of Rs. 256 billion.