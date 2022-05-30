Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air

Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air

May 30, 2022, 8:25 a.m.

The location of the accident sites has been tracked by search troops following the massive mobilization of rescue team yesterday. Despite adverse weather conditions, the search team is heading towards the sites along with local people.

Nepali Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal took to social media to announce that the troops have found the site where the plane had crashed.Twitter

According to Silwal, the crash site is Sanosware, Thasang-2 in Mustang.The aircraft that took off for Jomsom from Pokhara on Sunday at 9:55 minutes had lost contact with the control towers a few minutes after flying, having established contact at the Jomsom airport a little after 10:00 am.

Efforts resumed early on Monday, which discovered the unfortunate plight of the aircraft which had 22 people on board.

