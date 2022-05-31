Kathmandu Logs 4 New Cases

Kathmandu District Logs 4 New Cases

May 31, 2022, 5:56 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2085 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 4 infections, Kathmandu district all 4 cases.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,140.

