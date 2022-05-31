Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

May 31, 2022, 7:04 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of the country , partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of the country , partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces tonight.

