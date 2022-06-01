Nepal Army Rescue Team In Rescue Mission Of Ill Fated Tara Air: Photo Feature

Nepal Army has time again proved that the institution has been all the time to serve people.

June 1, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

Although the weather was hostile as the terrain of the crashed site, Nepal Army’s rescue team has no options other than to local the ill-fated aircraft of Yeti Airlines. Using all its wings including foot team, and helicopters, Nepal Army’s rescue team has finally completed the task given to them.

Nepal Army has time again proved that the institution has been the time to serve people. This time was not an exception.

Working against all hostile situations, the bodies of all the 22 people who were killed in the Tara Air plane crash have been recovered from the crash site at Sanusare in Thasang Rural Municipality-2 in the Mustang district.

The ill-fated aircraft with call sign 9N AET had flown to Jomsom from Pokhara on Sunday morning. There were 22 persons including 3 crew members on board.

Following the information about the plane gone missing, security forces were mobilized for the search and rescue operation.

The wreckage of the plane was found on Monday Morning, 19 hours after it went missing.

The black box of the plane has also been retrieved, and the bodies of all 22 persons have been brought to Kathmandu for post-mortem. The security personnel has also returned from the crash site, according to the Nepali Army.

The search and rescue operation took time because the plane had crashed at an altitude of 4,200 meters in a rocky mountainous slope where it was cloudy and raining. The bodies were strewn in the rocky slopes which also created difficulty to collect the bodies. The accident site lies at a four-hour-long uphill walk distance.

Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the locals, as well as Sherpas, worked together in the rescue operation.

Bishal Gharti of Badigad Rural Municipality-7 in Baglung district had first spotted the accident site and informed the police. Gharti was there for colleting Yarsagumba.

1653998849.jpg

1653999100 (1).jpg

1653998900.jpg

1653999127.jpg

1653998962 (1).jpg

1653999018 (1).jpg

1653999041.jpg

1653999081.jpg

1653999100.jpg

1653999018.jpg

1653998988.jpg

1653998962.jpg

Photos: Nepal Army Public Relations And Information Directorate

