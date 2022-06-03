100 Nepalese Selected To Participate In Learn And Earn Program In Israel

100 Nepalese Selected To Participate In Learn And Earn Program In Israel

June 3, 2022, 2:25 p.m.

Dr.Yuval Kaye, Director of the Ramat Negev International Training Center for Advanced Agriculture and Alon Melchior visited Chitwan to hold interviews at the Agriculture and Forestry University (AFU) in Rampur.

The interviews were conducted in the presence of Prof. Dr. Punya Prasad Regmi, Vice Chancellor, AFU and Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder. Applicants selected from the lottery were interviewed and among them, 100 candidates were chosen for the “Learn & Earn Program” in The Ramat Negev International Training Center for Advanced Agriculture in Israel.

This program is theory and practical combined project. The training consists of one full day theoretical study at the college and five full day practical work. Salaries of Nepali participants will be according to Israeli standards. The students were selected through lottery and interview. Upon returning from the extensive training of 11 months, the students will share their knowledge, apply modern technology and learned skills from Israel with their families and fellow farmers in Nepal.

Photo 01.jpg

The Embassy wishes them good luck on their journey and believe that they will come back with new skills and enthusiasm to devote their future in the agriculture sector.

While on the visit, Ambassador Hanan Goder had a meeting with Renu Dahal, Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City today and discussed about cooperation in agricultural sector and other mutually interested matters.

More than 3,000 Nepalese have participated in the “Learn and Earn Program” since it started in the year 2013. Many of them have applied modern farming all over Nepal.

Students waiting for the interview.jpg

Interviews.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NMB Bank And AEPC Signs Agreement For Loan Loss Agreement
Jun 03, 2022
Pokhara High Court Dismissed Actor Pal Shah's Petition
Jun 03, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh Pradesh
Jun 03, 2022
Nepal And Norway Share Views On Post- COVID-19 Economic Recovery
Jun 02, 2022
Nepal And Finland Joined Second Edition Of The Bilateral Consultations
Jun 02, 2022

More on National

Nepal And Norway Share Views On Post- COVID-19 Economic Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 16 minutes ago
Israel Remembers B.P. Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Melamchi Tunnel Will Be Shutdown Before Onset Of Monsoon: Minister Chaudhary By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
India Has Greatly Contributed To Nepal’s Development: Minister Karki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
INGOs And NGOs Are Close Partners Of The Government: Minister Regmi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Receives Five Historic Sculptures From The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

ECOOKING Replacing LPG By Keshab Poudel Jun 03, 2022
Youths In Forefront Of Nature, Heritage Conservation By Sreejan Shrestha Jun 03, 2022
NMB Bank And AEPC Signs Agreement For Loan Loss Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2022
Lessons From The Local Elections 2022 By Dipak Gyawali Jun 03, 2022
NOC Slashes The Price Of Petrol And Diesel By Agencies Jun 03, 2022
OPEC+ Members To Increase Petroleum Products To July And August By Agencies Jun 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75