100 Nepalese Selected To Participate In Learn And Earn Program In Israel

Dr.Yuval Kaye, Director of the Ramat Negev International Training Center for Advanced Agriculture and Alon Melchior visited Chitwan to hold interviews at the Agriculture and Forestry University (AFU) in Rampur.

The interviews were conducted in the presence of Prof. Dr. Punya Prasad Regmi, Vice Chancellor, AFU and Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder. Applicants selected from the lottery were interviewed and among them, 100 candidates were chosen for the “Learn & Earn Program” in The Ramat Negev International Training Center for Advanced Agriculture in Israel.

This program is theory and practical combined project. The training consists of one full day theoretical study at the college and five full day practical work. Salaries of Nepali participants will be according to Israeli standards. The students were selected through lottery and interview. Upon returning from the extensive training of 11 months, the students will share their knowledge, apply modern technology and learned skills from Israel with their families and fellow farmers in Nepal.

The Embassy wishes them good luck on their journey and believe that they will come back with new skills and enthusiasm to devote their future in the agriculture sector.

While on the visit, Ambassador Hanan Goder had a meeting with Renu Dahal, Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City today and discussed about cooperation in agricultural sector and other mutually interested matters.

More than 3,000 Nepalese have participated in the “Learn and Earn Program” since it started in the year 2013. Many of them have applied modern farming all over Nepal.