AEPC To Distribute Free Induction Stove To The Students

Alternative Energy Promotion Centers (AEPC) has announced to distribute free induction stoves to the students pursuing their bachelor and master degree in government and community colleges in Kathmandu. The center has made it clear that the students representing Indigenous and marginalized community and Dalit are qualifying for this scheme.

The center has already asked the application from those students who are leaving in the rented house in Kathmandu are eligible to submit application. According to the center, this scheme aimed to fulfill the objective of the government to promote electricity to replace the LPG in kitchen.

The center has called interested students to fill the firm through online with all necessary documents including citizenship certificate, college certification and identity card to prove Dalit, indigenous and marginalized communities. The center said that application can be filed till June 23.