Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Kathmandu

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province , generally cloudy in Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province.

