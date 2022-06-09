Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Kathmandu

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Kathmandu

June 9, 2022, 7:30 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province , generally cloudy in Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kishore Nepal Journalism Award Established
Jun 09, 2022
Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Shivasatakshi Municipality In Jhapa
Jun 08, 2022
Japanese Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma
Jun 08, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 4 New Cases
Jun 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
Jun 08, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudupaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Monsoon Lands In Eastern Nepal A Week Earlier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rains In Province1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: :Light Rain Is Likely In Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

US Army official Flynn Is Arriving Today By Agencies Jun 09, 2022
Social Exclusion And Major Thematic Trends In Nepal By Nelson Mandal Jun 09, 2022
Kishore Nepal Journalism Award Established By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
Switzerland, Nepal Sign Agreement For The Implementation of ReMi Project By Agencies Jun 09, 2022
Turkey, Russia Discuss Ukraine Grain Shipments By Agencies Jun 09, 2022
Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Shivasatakshi Municipality In Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75