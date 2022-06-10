NOC Hikes Prices Of Petrol And Diesel

The retail price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has been hiked by Rs. 8 in case of petrol and by Rs. 12 in case of diesel and kerosene.
With the price hike, a liter of petrol will from this midnight cost Rs. 178 while a liter of diesel and kerosene will cost Rs. 165, according to a statement of the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) issued today.
VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75