NOC Hikes Prices Of Petrol And Diesel

June 10, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

The retail price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has been hiked by Rs. 8 in case of petrol and by Rs. 12 in case of diesel and kerosene.

With the price hike, a liter of petrol will from this midnight cost Rs. 178 while a liter of diesel and kerosene will cost Rs. 165, according to a statement of the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) issued today.

