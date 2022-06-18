Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces

June 18, 2022, 10:54 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

