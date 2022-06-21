Nembang Elected President Of ANFA Defeating Sherpa

Nembang Elected President Of ANFA Defeating Sherpa

June 21, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

Pankaj Bikram Nembang was elected the president of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) for the next term at the 21st Electoral Congress held in Kathmandu on Monday defeating his nearest rival Karma Tsering Sherpa.

Nembang received 46 votes against his rival he existing president who received 39 votes. Nembang, also the senior vice president of ANFA, garnered 45 votes in his support to take the helm of the domestic governing body of football.

Nembang termed his victory as the win of Nepali football. He said the new elected executive committee would be working to mend the relationship of the ANFA and other stakeholders. "The relationship of ANFA with footballers, clubs, FIFA and AFC is not going well. We will be mending those relationships."

The 84 members have voting rights in the ANFA election. All of them cast their votes.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian CoAS General Manoj Pande
Jun 21, 2022
COAS Sharma Inspected UNIFIL Nepalese Battalion Headquarter In Lebanon
Jun 21, 2022
International Yoga Day 2022: Importance And Significance
Jun 21, 2022
Nepal Actor Receives Emmy Award
Jun 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Madhesh and Province 1
Jun 21, 2022

More on Sports

COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago
Nepal Enters Semifinal In ICC T-20 World Cup Global Qualifier By Agencies 3 months, 4 weeks ago
Winter Olympics End In Beijing By Agencies 4 months ago
Nepal Wins Match Against The Philippines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months ago
China Wins Its First Gold Of The Beijing Games By Agencies 4 months, 2 weeks ago
Beijing Winter Olympics Kick Off By Agencies 4 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Ambassador Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian CoAS General Manoj Pande By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022
SPP Will Dilute Indian Army’s Exclusive And Unique Relationship With The Nepalese Army By P.K.Balachandran Jun 21, 2022
COAS Sharma Inspected UNIFIL Nepalese Battalion Headquarter In Lebanon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022
Israel Heading To Elections, Lapid To Become Prime Minister By Agencies Jun 21, 2022
International Yoga Day 2022: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022
Nepal Actor Receives Emmy Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75