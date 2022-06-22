COAS General Sharma Pays Courtesy Call On Lebanese PM

Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma, who is on an official visit to the Peace Keeping Mission in Lebanon, today paid a courtesy call on top officials, including Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army Military Public Relations and Information Directorate, COAS Sharma paid a courtesy call on Prime Mikati, Defense Minister Maurice Slim, Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Khalil Aoun today.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the role of Nepali peacekeepers in establishing peace in Lebanon, military relations between Nepal and Lebanon and the mutual relations and interests between the two countries.