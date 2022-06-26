New Indian Ambassador Arrived In Kathmandu To Present Letter Of Credence

Newly appointed ambassador to India to Nepal India appointed Naveen Srivastava arrived in Kathmandu to present his letter of credence to the president.

Chargé d' affairs -Embassy of India Namgya C. Khampa welcomed new ambassador at Tribhuwan International Airport.

“IndiaInNepal@ welcomes the new Ambassador Shri Naveen Srivastava to Kathmandu,” tweets Indian Npeal, official Twitter. India appointed Srivastava as its new ambassador to Nepal on May 17. He succeeds Vinay Kumar Kwatra, who completed his Nepal assignment in April after he was appointed Indian foreign secretary on May 1.

Srivastava was heading the East Asia Division that deals with China, Japan, Korea and Mongolia before his appointment as ambassador to Nepal.

He also headed the Indian delegation in several rounds of diplomatic talks with China on the eastern Ladakh border row.

Srivastava, a 1994 batch of Indian Foreign Service has served previously as an ambassador of India in Cambodia from 2015-17. He has also served in Washington, Beijing, Shanghai and Hongkong in various capacities.

Sources said Srivastava will present his letter of credence to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in the coming week.