Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely Madhesh, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely Madhesh, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

June 27, 2022, 7:02 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023
Jun 27, 2022
Prime Minister Deuba Inducted Five New Ministers
Jun 27, 2022
G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine
Jun 27, 2022
Identifying Competencies Critical To Attain Student Success: Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni
Jun 26, 2022
World Bank Managing Director Emphasizes Support To Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development
Jun 26, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely In Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bagmati And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Storms Likely In Karnali And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Madhesh and Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022
Mainstreaming DRR And CCA Into Development Approaches- Indispensable To Secure SDGs Gains By Dr. Suman Karn Jun 27, 2022
Prime Minister Deuba Inducted Five New Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022
G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022
Identifying Competencies Critical To Attain Student Success: Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2022
World Bank Managing Director Emphasizes Support To Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75