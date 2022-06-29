Kathmandu Valley Logs 45 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1008 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 45 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 45 infections, Kathmandu district records 39 cases and 6 in Lalitpur.

With 51 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,643.

