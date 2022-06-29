Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places of Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province

June 29, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of very heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

